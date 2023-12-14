Elon Musk reacts to Jeff Bezos giving business advice in old video

An old video of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos talking about consumer behaviour went viral on social media. The video was shared on X by the user Jon Erlichman. Since being posted, it garnered significant attention, and even prompted a response from Elon Musk. Elon Musk's reaction to Jeff Bezos' old video will make you chuckle. (REUTERS)

In the video, Bezos can be heard saying, "With consumer behaviour, it is basically with anything totally new, it is really very difficult to guess how consumers are going to behave. How a mass audience is going to do anything in the future is very hard to determine. The easiest way to determine how consumers may behave in the future is to just try something new and see what happens." (Also Read: Elon Musk ‘requests’ that a scandal about him should be called…)

He further says, "I think a lot of companies get that wrong. They put too much energy into arguing about how consumers are going to behave, and by the time they are done arguing, they could have just done it and see what happened."

Watch the video here:

After watching the video, Elon Musk couldn't resist dropping a comment. He wrote, "Damn, Jeff is way more buff these days!"

Jon Erlichman's tweet was shared on December 12. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views and over 1,200 likes. Several also took to the comments section of the post to react to it.

Here's what people are saying:

An individual wrote, "Yeah, but to be fair, Bezos asked consumers what they wanted early on, and their replies inspired him to expand Amazon into a marketplace beyond books. So he also directly asked people what they wanted and worked around that feedback."

A second added, "And the easiest way to change that is to manipulate the trends and masses through marketing."

"Keep on experimenting is the key," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "That was a very simple theory."