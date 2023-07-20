Elon Musk shares throwback pic of his weight loss journey from 2001, says this

Achieving the desired weight is a goal shared by many people worldwide. While some include achieving their desired weight as one of their New Year resolutions, others embark on this journey at various points throughout the year, driven by various motivations and reasons. Turns out, business mogul Elon Musk is among such people. He tweeted a throwback picture from 2001, showcasing his dedication to achieving a body weight under 225 lbs.

Viral picture shows Elon Musk doing weighted squats in 2001. (Twitter/@elonmusk)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Found this old photo where I’m trying to get my body weight under 225 lbs,” reads Elon Musk’s caption of the picture shared on Twitter. In the pic, Elon Musk can be seen doing weighted squats. The text on the picture reads, “Elon - No excuses.”

Take a look at the picture tweeted by Elon Musk below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tweet was shared on July 19. It has since accumulated over 26.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post has accumulated a flurry of likes and retweets. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to Elon Musk’s tweet:

“Great squats. What is the weight of the barbell and your weight at that time?” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Hey @elonmusk, it’s always fascinating to look back and see how far we’ve come. Your journey, both personally and professionally, has been an inspiration to many. Keep pushing boundaries and stay healthy!” “Train hard, eat well (spread out throughout the day) and stay in a calorie deficit mate! You got this,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “I like the form - remember, cardiovascular and strength training makes you more efficient cognitively - as well.” “What happened to the grind?” wrote a fifth. A sixth joined, “That was a long time ago, buddy!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Elon Musk’s childhood picture went viral on social media and captured everyone’s attention. The monochrome picture shows Elon Musk smiling brightly. Musk reacted to the image and wrote, “I look insane, lol.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON