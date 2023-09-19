Elon Musk takes Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on test drive of Tesla Cybertruck

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu met business tycoon Elon Musk on his recent visit to the US, and a video from their meeting is going viral on X. The clip shows Musk driving a Tesla Cybertruck with the PM and his wife as passengers.

The image shows Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and wife inside a Tesla Cybertruck driven by Elon Musk, (X/@IsraeliPM)

The official X account of the Prime Minister of Israel shared the video. “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara toured the @Tesla Motors plant in Fremont, California, together with Tesla CEO, entrepreneur,” the handle wrote.

In a follow-up tweet on the same thread, the handle added, “The Prime Minister and his wife were briefed by Elon Musk on company developments and various models, and observed the production and assembly line for advanced electric vehicles.” The tweet is complete with a few images of the PM and his wife meeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The handle also added another tweet where the PM and his wife are seen posing with Musk in front of a Cybertruck. “Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, together with Elon Musk, then rode in the 'Cyber Truck' vehicle that is not yet on the market,” reads the caption of the post.

Take a look at the tweets:

The share received several reactions from people. Just like this individual who wrote, “Something is cooking.” Another person added, “Thank you for visiting.” A few also shared emoticons and GIFs to express their reactions.

About Tesla Cybertruck

The official Tesla website describes that the “Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.” The site further explains that the vehicle has “versatile utility” and “awesome adaptability.”

The vehicle is scheduled to go on sale in a few days. However, even before its release, it has created a huge buzz among people. While some are excited about the vehicle, others are labelling it as “ludicrous”, reports Forbes.

