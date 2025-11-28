Employee claims manager made them apply a full day’s leave for missing a WFH log

An Indian employee has sparked debate online after alleging that their manager instructed them to apply for a full day of leave simply because they forgot to log their work from home status on the company’s attendance application. The incident, shared on Reddit along with a screenshot of the leave request, has prompted discussions about workplace fairness and excessive monitoring. An employee claimed they were forced to apply for leave after missing a WFH entry.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Sharing the experience on Reddit, the employee wrote: “My manager has asked me to apply for a day of leave because I didn’t update my WFH status on the same day, and I’m not sure if this is fair or if I’m overthinking. For context, in my company, we’re required to log Work From Home requests in an internal application every day. I worked from home that day but forgot to apply in the app. I remembered the next morning and applied retroactively, thinking it wouldn’t be an issue since I did actually work that day and completed all my tasks.”

The employee added that the manager later observed the late submission and insisted that they apply for leave for that day and continue working regardless. “Basically, I would lose a day of leave because I submitted the WFH request late. Has anyone dealt with something similar? Is this normal in other companies, or does this sound like unnecessary micromanagement or punishment? How should I handle this?” the post read.

The user titled the post: “Asked to apply for leave because I forgot to log my WFH for one day, is this normal?”

Internet reacts

The post has received multiple reactions, with most commenters expressing disbelief at the manager’s decision. One user wrote: “Not normal, my manager always regularises attendance in case I forget to log in WFH,” suggesting that many workplaces allow such errors to be corrected without penalty.

Another person criticised the situation more strongly, saying: “That’s unethical, why compromise your leaves. It is your manager’s task to regularise it.” A third user described the work environment as unhealthy, commenting: “Not normal. Start preparing to leave this toxic setup. They don’t deserve you.”

Several commenters urged the employee to seek intervention from higher authorities. One comment read: “This definitely sounds unnecessary. You should reach out to HR. They should be able to do it.”

