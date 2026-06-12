Employee insists on trying to report for work after bike accident, founder says ‘go to hospital’

A heartwarming chat exchange between a Bali-based company founder and her injured employee has captured the internet's attention. The employer took to social media to share how her staff member insisted on reporting to duty just hours after surviving a motorcycle accident. Despite the developer's stubborn attempts to downplay his injuries, the concerned boss firmly ordered him to skip work and seek medical attention immediately.

The founder’s post has prompted varied remarks on social media. (Representative image). (Pexels)

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“Bali…. I pay for their medical insurance!” the founder wrote on Threads. She added, “HOSPITAL!!” as she shared a screenshot of her conversation with the employee.

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In a text message, the employee informed the founder that he had fallen off his bike and asked for a day off, assuring the founder that his job would be covered by someone else. He continued that he will come the next day.

The founder replied that the employee should stay home. She added, “Did you go to the hospital? You might have a concussion.”

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{{^usCountry}} In response, the employee mentioned he would just take painkillers and headache medication. Although he had initially requested the day off, he later altered his plan, telling the founder he would report to work by the afternoon. He further stated that he would only consult a doctor if his pain worsened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response, the employee mentioned he would just take painkillers and headache medication. Although he had initially requested the day off, he later altered his plan, telling the founder he would report to work by the afternoon. He further stated that he would only consult a doctor if his pain worsened. {{/usCountry}}

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The concerned founder immediately confronted the employee and insisted that he see a doctor, adding, “It is no joke.”

In response, the employee wrote, “Now it’s just a little sore and a little dizzy, boss, it doesn’t hurt too much, boss.” The employer responded, "Dizziness is a sign of concussion.”

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “I hope he is ok… You are a very nice boss.” The employer responded, “He is. They are my kids basically (they could be age-wise as well).” In another comment, she explained that she finally convinced the employee to visit the hospital to get treatment.

Another commented, “I know this type... mostly they are just afraid that it turns out he needs proper treatment. There are people who really detest going to the hospital… this type, you need to get another trusted staff member with you and go to his house, pick him up and bring him to the hospital. I’ve done this with my driver, who said he doesn’t need glasses, but clearly he does. My office secretary has to accompany him to the eye doctor.” The founder said, “Nah, this guy is smart enough. Just old habits die hard.”

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A third praised, “You’re a great boss. My foreign boss doesn’t pay my BPJS either.” BJPS or Badan Penyelenggara Jaminan Sosial is Indonesia's primary government health insurance program.

A fourth wrote, “I think he fears losing his job. I hope he’s ok!” The founder assured, “He has worked for me on a permanent contract for more than 3 years now, and I keep trying to get them to embrace modern science.”