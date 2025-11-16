Employee requests leave after grandfather’s death, manager’s shocking reply goes viral: 'Be active on WhatsApp'

Asking for a day off after losing a loved one seems normal. But for an employee at an Indian agency, it turned into a stressful experience. A Reddit post has revealed a manager’s reply that left many people shocked. The employee shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation on Reddit.(Pexels/Representational Image)

"Do you have to sell your soul to be an Indian manager?" the caption of the post reads.

The employee shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation on Reddit. The message read: “Morning, sir, my nana passed away last night, won’t be able to come to office today.”

The manager’s reply shocked the internet, highlighting how some workplaces expect employees to stay constantly available, even during personal emergencies.

“So sorry to hear that. Take the day off. But we are onboarding a couple of clients today. Can you stay on the induction call? Be active on WhatsApp as well and pitch in with the designers whenever needed?”

Employee criticises harsh manager:

In the post, the employee reveals the tough work environment at the agency. Over the course of two years, the company repeatedly changed roles, added tasks beyond the job description, and increased the workload after firing staff due to "tight funds". Despite all this, the employee enjoyed working with the team and never expressed any complaints.

But the manager’s expectation to stay online and handle work during a personal loss proved too much.

“How is it my problem that you have no one else to take care of my work? Do managers forget that we’re people and not just machines churning out results?” the employee wrote.

Reddit users reacted strongly to the post, with many criticising the manager’s lack of empathy and highlighting how overworked employees in some offices are expected to be available even during personal crises

One of the users commented, “The problem is people; they take everything for granted. I have always opposed anything, even opposed 1 minute more than working hours.”

A second user commented, “At this point, honestly, just look for a different job, and while resigning, put the screenshot in the email and mark the CEO and the management on it.”

“Take a day off should never be followed with a but,” another user commented.

