Employer pays 4.25 lakh for driver's bypass surgery, wins hearts by calling him 'colleague': 'A noble soul'

A social media post by a cardiac surgeon about an employer paying ₹4.25 lakh for his driver's bypass surgery and later referring to him as a "colleague" instead of a driver is going viral online, with many praising the employer's act of kindness.

Social media users praised the employer for his compassion and the respect he showed towards his employee. (Representational image)

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The incident was shared on X by Dr Prashant Mishra, who recalled treating a patient who required bypass surgery. He shared that the patient worked as a driver and the procedure at their hospital cost around ₹4.25 lakh.

Dr Mishra said that he initially suggested that the patient consider a civic hospital run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where the surgery could be performed free of cost under a government healthcare scheme. However, later that evening, he recalled that the patient's son contacted him with a different request.

"Doctor, we would prefer to get the surgery done here at Thunga Hospital only. Please help us reduce the cost as much as possible," the son told him.

Dr Mishra said that he assured the family that he would do whatever he could to help.

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{{^usCountry}} The following day, the patient's employer transferred the required amount directly via RTGS, allowing the surgery to go ahead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The following day, the patient's employer transferred the required amount directly via RTGS, allowing the surgery to go ahead. {{/usCountry}}

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Employer calls driver his 'colleague'

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After the operation was successful, Dr Mishra called the employer to share the good news. "Thank you for your support-Mr Shukla's surgery was successful," the doctor told him.

The employer responded by thanking the doctor for taking care of his "colleague."

Surprised by the choice of words, Dr Mishra asked whether the patient wasn't his driver. "Surprised, I asked, "Colleague? But he mentioned he works as your driver," he wrote.

The employer replied, "Doctor, we work together."

He further explained, "He has been with me for 15 years, and I don't see him as just my driver. I work, and he works. We simply hold different roles in our daily life, but we work together. His job is different from mine, but we are colleagues."

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The surgeon said the response left him "completely speechless."

Reflecting on the interaction, Dr Mishra concluded his post with a message: "Never look down on your domestic help or staff as mere 'servants'. They are the ones who keep our lives running smoothly, and they deserve equal respect and dignity."

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Social media reactions

The post quickly resonated with users on X, many praising the employer for his compassion and the respect he showed towards his employee.

"Absolutely Doctor! only very few would understand this... our society is on such a foundation that lacked dignity of labour, a long time back and now too!" one user wrote.

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"Sir this is called servant leadership, in organization where everyone valued and treated with respect as part of team. The boss is such a great person," commented another.

"That 'Boss' was a noble soul to have such feelings for his 'colleague'. May he be blessed abundantly in life," wrote a third user.

"A little dignity, gratitude, and kindness can make the world a much better place," said another.