ENG vs NZ World Cup Match: Netizens react to half-empty Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

ICC World Cup 2023: One of the biggest sports events of the world kicked off just hours ago with the opening match being played between England and New Zealand. The inaugural match is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world’s largest cricket stadium. Though there was much excitement about the match, surprisingly, the turnover at the stadium has been incredibly low. Social media, especially X, is flooded with pictures of the almost empty stadium. Many have also expressed their displeasure stating that despite the stadium being half-empty the online ticket booking platforms showed “sold out” prompts for the tickets.

Here’s how X users reacted to the situation at Narendra Modi Stadium:

ENG vs NZ World Cup Match: The image shows an almost-empty stadium in Ahmedabad. (Screengrab)

X user Rajiv wrote, “Hi Bookmyshow and BCCI, whom did you sell the tickets if the whole stadium is empty! As per your website, tickets were sold but then how whole stadium is empty?” In a follow-up tweet, the user added, “As per Bookmyshow, tickets for the England vs New Zealand match got sold out within minutes! People were so crazy to watch this game that more than 1,00,000 tickets were sold out within minutes! But then, whom did they sell the tickets to? Are ghosts watching matches?” The X user also shared an image of the almost empty stadium.

“Disappointing to see the World Cup opening in front of just a few hundred spectators in Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad. Empty stadium,” added another. A third expressed, “A completely empty Stadium in Ahmedabad.”

A few, however, argued that considering the huge size of the stadium, even a good turnout would make it look empty. Some expressed that the crowd is less as it is not a match being played by team India.

Here’s how X users reacted:

“That's a 130k capacity stadium. It will look empty even with a 40k crowd,” wrote an X user. “Please remember that the stadium has a massive 132,000 seats. Even if it's just 10% full, that's still around 13,200 people, which is the usual crowd for these teams, with such a huge stadium, it might still look empty,” joined another. “Bro the main reason is that Narendra Modi Stadium is too big and the second reason is of course it is a non-Indian match. Ahmedabad's hotels are already pre-booked,” expressed a third.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels

