Engineer gives robotic legs to snake to help it walk, YouTube reacts

There are scientific experiments that leave people stunned and surprised. Then there are those creations that may make your jaw drop and also prompt you to ask ‘But, why?’ Chances are, this is what you will be inclined to say after knowing how YouTuber and engineer Allen Pan created robotic legs for a snake to help it walk. He also shared a video of his creation on YouTube.

“Giving snakes they're legs back,” he wrote while posting the video. The clip opens with him explaining how snakes used to have legs. According to a report by National Geographic, the gene that determines the growth of the limbs still exists in the reptiles.

In the video he talks about other aquatic animals with legs and also explains what inspired him to come up with his initial design for the snake legs. He first comes up with a rough design and uses a stuffed snake toy to test it. When it fails, instead of getting deterred, he comes up with another design and calls it “Snake legs 2.0. ” To make sure that his design is perfect, he also visits pet store to see how reptiles with legs walk. With the help of the visual data, he then comes up with a supportable design. The video then shows a snake using the robotic exoskeleton.

Take a look at the video which is equal parts bizarre and interesting:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip had accumulated over 2.6 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. YouTube too joined in to share a reaction. “Finally someone cares enough to give the snakes their legs back,” they wrote.

“The snake’s initial reluctance to metamorphosize is only logical. There is always a moment of uncertainty before becoming the most powerful version of oneself,” joked a YouTube user. “‘They're actually very cute’. It warms my heart when I hear appreciation for these misunderstood noodles,” posted another. “This made me like snake. She’s too adorable with her new built legs lol,” expressed a third. “Very cool project! That snake is having the experience of a lifetime!” shared a fourth.