Engineering student wants to turn down 50,000 job offer: 'Everyone else getting 1 lakh or above'

A social media post about an engineering student planning to reject a ₹50,000 per month job offer has sparked a heated debate online, highlighting generational shifts in salary expectations and attitudes toward early career opportunities. The post triggered a wave of strong reactions from Reddit users, many of whom were stunned by the student’s hesitancy.(Pexel)

The post, shared by X user Pritesh Lakhani, describes how his neighbour's son, a final-year engineering student is considering turning down a placement offer from Forbes Marshall, a reputed company in his field, due to the relatively modest salary and the cost of relocating from Ahmedabad to Pune.

“He’s thinking of declining because he will have to relocate to Pune and it’s not possible to manage expenses in that salary,” the post reads.

“Everyone else is getting ₹1 lakh or above in other domains, so he’s considering waiting it out for better offers.”

The poster, a neighbour trying to advise the student, believes the job is a valuable learning opportunity and a strong starting point in a competitive job market. The student’s family has already spent over ₹15 lakh on his engineering degree, making the dilemma even more emotionally charged.

How did X users react?

“The amount of privilege dripping out in every line on the part of this boy is astonishing, especially in this difficult job market,” one user wrote. “May better sense prevail.”

Another user commented on what they see as a generational lack of patience, “People these days don’t want learning. They want huge money from day one.”

Some commenters, however, empathized with the student’s mindset, noting that rising education costs and peer comparisons shape how young professionals assess offers.

“The reason we young folks look out for ‘better’ offers is because of the ₹15 lakh investment,” a user explained. “His parents might be okay with ₹50k/month, but he can’t fathom it. That’s what goes on in the back of the mind.”

While some argued that ₹50,000 per month is a solid starting salary, especially in core engineering, others questioned whether it’s sufficient for a relocation to Pune, considering rent, food, and general expenses.

“If I was in his place, I’d take that,” one user said. “ ₹50k is manageable in Pune. Good cheap food is available everywhere, it’s doable for your first year.”

