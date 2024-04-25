Ever heard of Wolf-Rayet nebula? A stunning 'blue bubble' captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope dives deep into space and brings us some of the best views of the universe. Their posts never fail to amaze us. Now, once again, the space agency has caught the attention of many people with its post on Wolf Rayet Nebula. But what exactly is it? Snapshot of Wolf-Rayet nebula.

According to NASA, "This blue 'bubble' surrounding a star about 30,000 light-years away is called a Wolf-Rayet nebula. These are created when speedy stellar winds interact with the outer layers of hydrogen that are ejected by Wolf–Rayet stars (like the star seen here), and these nebulae are typically ring-shaped or spherical. Astronomers estimate that the nebula in this #HubbleClassic view expands at a rate of about 136,700 miles (220,000 km) per hour!" (Also Read: NASA's Voyager 1 sending useable data back to Earth for first time in months)

They further added, "This star will eventually die in a supernova explosion, but the ejected stellar material will go on to nourish a new generation of stars and planets."

While describing the image, NASA wrote, "A bright star with four diffraction spikes shines at the centre of the image, surrounded by a dark blue ring of gas and dust. Other stars fill the image, all against black space."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 74,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people were stunned to see the stellar image. (Also Read: Nasa to overhaul mission returning samples from Mars – here’s why it must and will go ahead)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Beautiful and outstanding. Thank you for the image, NASA."

A second added, "The most beautiful pexels."

"That's fascinating! Wolf-Rayet nebulae are indeed created by the interaction of stellar winds with outer hydrogen layers ejected by Wolf-Rayet stars. They often form distinctive blue "bubbles" and can provide valuable insights into stellar evolution," commented a third.

A fourth posted, "Beautiful, but this also reminds me of the 1980's title sequence for Doctor Who."