Ever seen a zero-gravity football match? Watch incredible video featuring Luis Figo

Former Barcelona and Real Madrid star Luis Figo recently took part in a unique football match organised to create a world record. The Portuguese legend, along with other players, was seen playing the football match at zero-gravity while onboard a parabolic flight.

Guinness World Records took to YouTube to share a video. In the caption they posted that the event was organised by Mastercard. “Mastercard managed to achieve an impressive world record for the highest altitude Game of Football (Soccer) on a Parabolic Flight at a whopping 6166.1 metres. The unique football game was played at zero gravity conditions. Football legend Luis Figo participated in the game with a diverse team of football heroes from across the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America,” they posted.

The video shows how the players boarded the plane and started their game. However, the fun began once the zero-gravity condition kicked in.

Take a look at the video showing the incredible event:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has accumulated nearly 18,0000 views. Alongside, the post has also prompted people to share various comments. “Once I saw the title I knew this was going to be the best GWR ever recorded,” wrote a YouTube user. “The record for the fun game ever played,’” shared another. “Wow. How amazing!,” posted a third.