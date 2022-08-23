Ever seen ‘dinosaurs’ run races? Watch what happens at Washington's ‘T-Rex’ race

Growing up, many of us may have had memories of running races and sometimes even winning them. But what none of us saw in this lifetime are dinosaurs, even if we really wanted to as kids. But guess what is the best amalgamation of both dinosaurs and a running competition? This particular ‘T-Rex’ race that is organised in Washington in the United States of America. Emerald Downs in Auburn hosted its first ‘T-Rex Race’ in 2019 when photos and videos of the event made a viral splash online. And of course, the very same event took place this year on August 21. But what is interesting to note is that according to the official website of Emerald Downs, one already had to be in ownership of a T-Rex dinosaur costume if they wished to participate in this race.

Additionally, according to the website, the track administrators anticipated this to be the largest dinosaur race in 233 million years! Phil Ziegler, president of Track, continues to receive requests to share the 2019 video. Ahead of the event, he stated, “So many people commented how the race video made them smile and laugh. And we hope a lot of families from Western Washington will come Sunday to see it in person.”

Watch the video of the dinosaur race right here:

Posted yesterday, this video has over 74,000 views on it so far.

“This was so fun and hilarious!” commented a Facebook user. “Trust me…if I didn’t think I would fall over, I would do it,” hilariously admitted another. “OMGish, too dang funny! Look at those heads flapping around, and those short legs,” records a third.