Ever wondered what a shark egg looks like? Watch

There are several videos that showcase the lives of sharks and close encounters of humans with sharks. These videos can often be downright chilling. While the internet is filled with videos of sharks, have you ever wondered what a shark egg looks like? In a recent video that is going viral, you can see a woman holding a shark egg and informing people about it.

Shark egg washed up on California beach.(Instagram/@california.shelling)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram user @california.shelling shared this video and wrote in the post’s caption, “Some sharks give birth to live young, and others are oviparous, meaning they lay eggs. California horn shark mothers lay these corkscrew egg cases. When it comes out, it is very pliable but hardens over time. Hope this lil guy makes it!”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsjwICSAgrP/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

This video was shared on May 23. Since being uploaded, it has raked up more than five million views. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Wow that's beautiful." A second added, "Omg, I’ve never seen anything like this." "Thanks for the explanation, I never knew those existed," posted a third. "Woah that is unreal! Thanks for sharing!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON