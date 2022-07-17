Every time this cute baby girl sneezes, she smiles. Watch adorable video

Every person, especially children and babies, has their own little quirks. and these little behavioural traits are what make people unique and adorable in their own sweet ways. Just like this one particular baby girl who can be seen in an Instagram video that has recently been shared on the platform and is going all kinds of viral. And if netizens are to be believed, then one can say that the reason that this video is going viral is the absolute cuteness on part of this little baby who can be seen in it.

“Seriously, she’s too cute,” reads the caption that this adorable video has been shared with on Instagram. The video goes on to show that the little baby girl smiles every time she sneezes and her smile is more than enough to brighten up even the gloomiest of days. “Sneezing makes her smile,'' reads the text insert that accompanies this video. It has been shared on the social media platform by her mother who is named Molly DiBlasi and has over 16,500 followers on her Instagram page.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 29, the video has gotten more than 71,500 likes.

On Instagram, one person writes, "Looks like an actual doll." "Your daughter looks just like the little baby from the movie Ice Age," another user adds. Another response reads, "Cute."