Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha married her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday. The couple hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sushant Divgikr shares pics from Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's reception. Trans actor, and model Sushant Divgikr, also known by their drag name "Rani KoHEnur", attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception on Sunday. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal pose for a photograph with Sushant Divgikr at their wedding reception in Mumbai.(Instagram/@sushantdivgikr)

Divgikr, who won the title of Mr Gay India in 2014 and is a former Bigg Boss contestant, shared a series of pictures on Instagram from the newlywed's wedding reception. Along with the photos, they also expressed their heartfelt emotions in the post's caption, detailing how happy they are for the couple.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"O meri sona re sona re sona re...From admiring each others’ journeys for years to seeing you blossom into the most beautiful person you promised to be for yourself and now, @iamzahero, I am so happy for you! For both of you", they wrote in the caption. They wrote further, "I know howwwww much this means for the two of you and I knowwwww you’re going to just be the best together. Always cheering you on sis @aslisona. Let's go!!!!!"

The carousel of photos shows Divgikr posing gleefully with the couple. Divgikr opted for an embellished lehenga, featuring sequined embroidery, while the newlywed bride chose a red brocade silk saree. Zaheer complemented Sonakshi in a white embroidered bandh gala jacket, matching short kurta, and pants.

Check the post here:-

The model posted the pictures about 5 hours ago. Since being shared, it has gathered over 55,000 likes and several comments.

Here's how the Instagram users reacted to the post:

"You're looking stunning", wrote an Instagram user.

Another posted, "Looking fantabulous Rani."

A third user wrote, "Congrats to the couple."

"Sona k sath Kohinoor", wrote a fourth user.