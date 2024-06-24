 Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sushant Divgikr shares pics from Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's reception | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sushant Divgikr shares pics from Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's reception

ByNeha Yadav
Jun 24, 2024 06:33 PM IST

Trans actor, and model Sushant Divgikr, also known by their drag name "Rani KoHEnur", attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception on Sunday.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha married her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday. The couple hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sushant Divgikr shares pics from Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's reception. Trans actor, and model Sushant Divgikr, also known by their drag name "Rani KoHEnur", attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception on Sunday.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal pose for a photograph with Sushant Divgikr at their wedding reception in Mumbai.(Instagram/@sushantdivgikr)
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal pose for a photograph with Sushant Divgikr at their wedding reception in Mumbai.(Instagram/@sushantdivgikr)

Divgikr, who won the title of Mr Gay India in 2014 and is a former Bigg Boss contestant, shared a series of pictures on Instagram from the newlywed's wedding reception. Along with the photos, they also expressed their heartfelt emotions in the post's caption, detailing how happy they are for the couple.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also Read: From Sharmin Segal to Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha’s Heeramandi co-stars make heads turn at her wedding reception

"O meri sona re sona re sona re...From admiring each others’ journeys for years to seeing you blossom into the most beautiful person you promised to be for yourself and now, @iamzahero, I am so happy for you! For both of you", they wrote in the caption. They wrote further, "I know howwwww much this means for the two of you and I knowwwww you’re going to just be the best together. Always cheering you on sis @aslisona. Let's go!!!!!"

The carousel of photos shows Divgikr posing gleefully with the couple. Divgikr opted for an embellished lehenga, featuring sequined embroidery, while the newlywed bride chose a red brocade silk saree. Zaheer complemented Sonakshi in a white embroidered bandh gala jacket, matching short kurta, and pants.

Also Read: Amid trolling, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal disable comments on wedding pics

Check the post here:-

The model posted the pictures about 5 hours ago. Since being shared, it has gathered over 55,000 likes and several comments.

Here's how the Instagram users reacted to the post:

"You're looking stunning", wrote an Instagram user.

Another posted, "Looking fantabulous Rani."

A third user wrote, "Congrats to the couple."

"Sona k sath Kohinoor", wrote a fourth user.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sushant Divgikr shares pics from Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's reception
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On