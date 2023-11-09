Excited dog tries his best to stay calm while meeting puppy

A video capturing a dog's excited reaction to meeting his little puppy brother for the first time was captured on camera. The video shows how the dog named Ted hardly manages to control its excitement.

The video is shared on the Instagram page We Rate Dogs. “This is Ted. He met his new baby brother today. Trying his best to stay calm, but it’s pretty hard to do on the best day of your life. 13/10 for both,” the page shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show Ted standing inside a room while holding a pillow in his mouth. Within moments, the door opens, and Ted’s pet dad enters the room with a tiny puppy. He gently places the puppy on the floor, and at that moment, Ted starts walking around quickly. Excited, he also goes to another room and quickly comes back inside. What is even more endearing is how the big doggo keeps looking at the tiny puppy with love-filled eyes.

Take a look at this video of the super excited puppy:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected close to 1.9 lakh likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about the dog video?

“This is also how I react to seeing a puppy,” shared an Instagram user. “He's playing it super cool, but I think Ted might be a tiny bit excited,” posted another. “Ted, I’m with you buddy — I feel the same way seeing a new puppy,” commented a third. “Ted is going to make an excellent big brother,” expressed a fourth. “The way he doesn’t know what to do with himself,” wrote a fifth.

