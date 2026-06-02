Ex-Google intern meets IIT Kharagpur grad who solves JEE questions ‘for fun’: ‘Different league altogether’

A viral post on X by a former Google intern has sparked a lively debate about the unique mindset and habits of IIT graduates. The user shared her awe after interacting with an alumna from IIT Kharagpur who actively solves complex puzzles and JEE Advanced questions just to pass the time. Now working as a silicon engineer in the United States, the brilliant graduate left the X user convinced that IITians operate in a completely different league. While the post left many users thoroughly amazed, it also sparked mixed reactions, with some arguing that such deep intellectual curiosity is a personality trait found among ambitious individuals across academic backgrounds.

The X user shared that the IIT Kharagpur grad also loves solving puzzles. (Representative image). (Pexels)

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“Today I talked to a girl from IIT Kharagpur and she’s absolutely crazy (in the best way possible),” the X user wrote. Explaining her remark, she continued, “When she's bored, she solves puzzles and JEE questions... for fun. FOR FUN.”

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The individual continued that the person in question is herself an engineer in the US. “She's a Silicon Engineer, insanely smart, and one of her friends is interning at AlphaGrep making ₹6 lakh/month,” adding, “Meanwhile, I watch reels when I'm bored. IIT is IIT. Different league altogether.

What did social media say?

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{{^usCountry}} While the post surprised many, a few social media users pointed out that this is a common habit among non-IIT graduates as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the post surprised many, a few social media users pointed out that this is a common habit among non-IIT graduates as well. {{/usCountry}}

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An individual posted, “Those are personality traits of a specific ambitious person. Plenty of non-IIT people are like that, too.” Another added, “Everyone has their own race. The girl whom you are talking about has a genuine interest in what she is doing and most of the other guys like me aren't that lucky to do what they like.”

Also Read: Friends with ‘IIT Kharagpur and IIM Bangalore on CVs’ leave US company to start Bengaluru cafe

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A third commented, “This was always about the mindset they develop.” A fourth wrote, “This all makes sense now! They are paid for their brains, not for their skills.”

A few also reacted to the X post using emoticons. Several social media users also reshared the tweet.

The post was shared on X by an individual whose profile indicates she was a former Google software development intern.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)