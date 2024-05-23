‘Expect some gentle treatment of our babies’, says musician after IndiGo mishandled his guitar. Airline responds

Musician Piyush Kapoor recently travelled with IndiGo and brought his guitar along. However, upon receiving his musical instrument, he was disheartened to find it broken due to mishandling by the airline. The musician took to Instagram to share a sarcastic video, joking that travelling with IndiGo gives you a built-in tremolo effect. Musician Piyush Kapoor said that it is high time the airlines teach their baggage handlers about the ‘fragile’ sticker. (Instagram/@piyushcapoor)

“Thank you, IndiGo. It has been a long time since this incredible discovery, I left a thank you note for you at the airport but never heard from you. I don’t even know how you guys managed to crack it open this way,” wrote Piyush Kapoor while sharing a video on Instagram.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He added, “PS - it’s time airlines teach their baggage handlers what the ‘fragile’ sticker means.”

In the video, Kapoor can be heard saying, “You don’t need to bend any wires or do anything else. Just book an IndiGo or any other flight, put it in a hard case or not, and the airline will break it down to ensure that you get that tremolo effect for free.”

Watch the video here:

In the comments section of the post, Kapoor wrote that he has no “intention to defame IndiGo”, neither he is “seeking any compensation”.

“This post is a crying request to airlines across India/world to please educate the baggage handlers on being gentle with musical instruments. They are expensive and very fragile, but above all, they have tremendous sentimental values connected, and when we put them in equally expensive flight cases and check them in, trusting your service. The least we can expect is some gentle treatment of our ‘babies’,” Kapoor wrote in the comments.

Kapoor also claimed that IndiGo had apologised to him for mishandling his guitar and assured him that “any such incident will be taken care of very seriously in the future.”

In response to this incident, IndiGo said, “Mr Kapoor, we understand the sentimental value of personal items like your guitar. Rest assured, we prioritise the care of our customers’ belongings and will work diligently to address this for you. Please share your travel details and contact number via DM to enable us to connect with you.”