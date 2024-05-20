IndiGo reacts to 10-year-old friendship that started with a napkin on their flight

A heartwarming video capturing how two strangers who were on the same flight became best friends has gone viral with over 29 million views and more than one million likes. The video shows how the friendship between Siddhi Chokhani and Shubham Pille began on an IndiGo flight and has endured for a decade since. The decade-long friendship between Siddhi Chokhani (left) and Shubham Pille (right) began over a cute note. (Instagram/@siddhicee)

The video opens to show Chokhani facing the camera while sitting in her seat on the flight, and the text insert appears on the screen. It reads, “I found a cute guy on the flight.” As the video progresses, the camera pans to show Pille seated in front of her and using his phone. Chokhani then pens a cute note on a napkin and discreetly passes it to him. The note reads: “You’re cute” and includes her phone number. Pille, after reading the note, writes something on the napkin and returns it to her with a smile. His message reads, “Just like you.”

The video was shared by Siddhi Chokhani on Instagram with the caption, “A decade and counting.”

Watch the viral video below:

“Who knew that a chance meeting at 30,000 feet could lead to a friendship that soars even higher?” wrote IndiGo in the comments section of the video.

The company added, “Here's to the unexpected connections that make life's journey truly remarkable. Cheers to many more adventures together!”

Here’s how others reacted to this viral video:

“Haha. So cute,” shared an individual.

Another added, “I don't have that much guts.”

“I wish someone gets inspired and does this to me,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “That was fast.”

“Why I never find such ‘cute guy’ in flights that I catch?” wrote a fifth.

A sixth expressed, “Let sudden things happen. All are strangers anyways.”