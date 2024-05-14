 Woman sketches IndiGo air hostess mid-air. Watch what the flight attendant does next | Trending - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Woman sketches IndiGo air hostess mid-air. Watch what the flight attendant does next

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 14, 2024 09:57 AM IST

An illustrator took to Instagram to share a video that shows her handing a sketch to an IndiGo air hostess. What happens next will leave you smiling.

A heartwarming moment unfolded on an IndiGo flight, leaving everyone with smiling A video captured the beautiful interaction when an artist sketched an air hostess mid-air and presented her with the artwork. The flight attendant’s kind and touching response upon receiving the sketch will amaze you.

The image shows the IndiGo air hostess whose sketch was created by a passenger mid-air. (Instagram/@woodledoodledesigns)
The image shows the IndiGo air hostess whose sketch was created by a passenger mid-air. (Instagram/@woodledoodledesigns)

Illustrator Sumouli Dutta shared the video on Instagram that shows her interaction with the flight attendant. “I just did this for the very first time. I always draw strangers but never share with them because I am a very shy and introverted person. But this beautiful kind person complimented me when I was working on my commission project in flight. And it gave me some courage to gift her a small doodle of hers. I tried and she loved it,” Dutta wrote.

Dutta was pleasantly surprised when the flight attendant reciprocated her gesture with a “big plate of goodies” and a heartfelt handwritten note.

Take a look at the entire video here:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, the clip has collected more than 4.8 lakh views. The share has further accumulated nearly 28,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“This is so sweet and kind, it just reminded me of how I was once on an Indigo flight last year in July. And I somehow ended up asking for water for like 4-6 times, I guess and this really patient air hostess came up to me at the end with a water bottle later and a handwritten note that was something like: ‘Happy to see a hydrated human, I guess I now know the secret to your glowing skin. You have a beautiful smile’. I carried that note with me all my trip. And it just made me so happy. Also, your artwork is so cool and cute,” shared an Instagram user.

“Don't be shy anymore. Share it with them and see how you make someone's day. And seeing them smile will make your day too,” posted another.

“This is so kind. The air hostesses are always so nice to us. They deserve this,” expressed a third.

“Aww, such a wonderful one and sweet gesture on both sides,” commented a fourth.

“Every time I come across your videos, they always put a smile on my face. Thank you,” wrote a fifth.

Illustrator Sumouli Dutta, who goes by woodledoodledesigns on Instagram, has over 2.4 lakh followers. Till now, she has shared over 2,800 posts. Her page is filled with videos and pictures that show her beautiful artwork.

What are your thoughts on this video of a passenger creating an illustration of an IndiGo air hostess?

News / Trending / Woman sketches IndiGo air hostess mid-air. Watch what the flight attendant does next

Tuesday, May 14, 2024
