FAANG techie in Delhi who was ‘against moving abroad’ finally decides to ‘leave India’, shares why

A techie who claimed to be working in FAANG after graduating from a Tier-1 engineering college has shared a Reddit post explaining why he has decided to leave India despite earlier being against the notion of moving abroad. In a detailed Reddit post, a Delhi techie explained the reason for leaving India. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“I was always against moving abroad and wanted to do good for my motherland. But recent events in which I had to face the state made me realise the dire state of our bureaucracy and judiciary where an honest tax paying individual will always face injustice because someone with a pen and authority can destroy you without any consequences,” the 27-year-old wrote.

Talking about his life in Delhi, the techie added, “No basic infrastructure, in Delhi we have been buying water for the last 5 years, for clean air we need air purifiers, for our security, there is no proper policing, now monsoon, provided that we don't even have basic drainage. These are basic amenities when I live in one of the posh colonies of Delhi. Driving here is like playing roulette, you never know who you will encounter.”

He said living somewhere where the “basic dignity of life” is respected is better. The techie sadly added, “I never thought a day would come when I would fall out of love of this beautiful country, but I am done.”

What did social media say?

An individual asked, “Which country are you moving to?” The OP replied, “Luxembourg.” Another added, “Best of luck, every nation has its own challenges but yes you are 100% right we all have one life, make the most of it and do what feels right to you.”

A third commented, “You won’t regret it, you might miss India on festival, food but still would be happy. Just an advice: don't hang out a lot with your Indian friends circle, we bring the gossip culture regardless of where we go!”

A fourth wrote, “Happy for you OP. Not everyone gets a chance to leave but remember, do not carry any ignorance, bias or hate when you move to a developed country. Think like them, act like them, eat like them and be happy. You must have seen Indians behaving like a**holes once they go out so don't be one of them. All the best!”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)