'Family comes first': Indian woman shares how New Zealand’s work culture prioritises people over deadlines

An Indian woman living in New Zealand has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing her experience of the country’s work culture and how it differs from the pressure often associated with corporate life elsewhere.

An Indian woman praised New Zealand’s work culture, saying employees were supported instead of being pressured.(Instagram/jyoti_sehrawat_newzealand)

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(Also read: Indian man who converted from Hinduism to Christianity denied asylum by New Zealand: report)

Taking to Instagram, Jyoti Sehrawat shared a video in which she spoke about what she believes is one of the best things about working in New Zealand.

In the video, Sehrawat said, “Do you know one good thing about New Zealand? If you have a job here, whether it’s full-time or part-time, once you start working in New Zealand, you truly understand what work-life balance is. Because here, work doesn’t come first; family comes first.”

(Also read: ‘Getting first job is everything’: Indian woman in New Zealand on tough job market)

‘Family comes first’

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{{^usCountry}} She further explained that employees are not usually pressured to continue working beyond their hours simply to meet a deadline. According to her, the approach is more considerate and people are encouraged to communicate openly if they need support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further explained that employees are not usually pressured to continue working beyond their hours simply to meet a deadline. According to her, the approach is more considerate and people are encouraged to communicate openly if they need support. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “If you’re working past your hours, you aren’t forced to finish a deadline. You’re politely asked if you can do it or if you need an extension,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If you’re working past your hours, you aren’t forced to finish a deadline. You’re politely asked if you can do it or if you need an extension,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sehrawat added that the difference lies in the way teams function. “Because here, they don’t say, 'It’s your job, you figure it out.' Instead, they say, 'If you need any help, let us know.' Because here, we don’t work in a team; we work with a team.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sehrawat added that the difference lies in the way teams function. “Because here, they don’t say, 'It’s your job, you figure it out.' Instead, they say, 'If you need any help, let us know.' Because here, we don’t work in a team; we work with a team.” {{/usCountry}}

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The video was shared with the caption, “This is the best thing about New Zealand.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media users react

The clip drew several reactions from social media users, many of whom agreed with her observations. One user wrote, “This is exactly what a healthy workplace should look like.” Another said, “Work life balance is the real luxury.”

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A third user commented, “Family first culture makes employees more loyal and productive.” Someone else added, “This is why people choose countries where dignity at work matters.”

Several viewers also said that such workplace culture helps people avoid burnout. One comment read, “When employees are treated with respect, they naturally give their best.” Another user wrote, “This should be normal everywhere, not just in New Zealand.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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