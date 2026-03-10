Family expects lavish gifts from ‘Canadian wala’, but he survives on dal chawal: ‘Everything here is expensive’
A Calgary NRI slams "rich" stereotypes, revealing he eats dal chawal 5 days a week while his extended family demands lavish gifts for a wedding.
An Indian expat in Calgary is speaking out against the misconception that earning in Canadian Dollars makes one wealthy. By detailing his daily struggles, from high rent to the necessity of home-cooked meals, he illustrated the gap between his actual bank balance and his family's perception of his life. He is now seeking advice on how to set boundaries with relatives who expect him to fund lavish family events while he lives a strictly budgeted life.
“My family back home thinks I'm swimming in Canadian dollars. I'm not. And I don't know how to make them understand,” the individual wrote, adding that he has a “decent job”.
He shared that each month he sends CAD 800-1000 (between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000) to cover his parents’ expenses and his sister’s college fees.
The NRI claimed that the balance of his expat life was recently upended by a single phone call that came not from his parents, but from an uncle. The conversation was a "casual" reminder that his cousin’s wedding was just four months away and that, naturally, "people will expect something substantial from the Canadian wala."
Stunned into silence, he later received a call from his parents. While they told him not to feel pressured, they followed up in the same breath with the dreaded cultural disclaimer: "But you know how people talk."
The individual clarified that far from the 'rich' lifestyle imagined by his family, his life in Canada is defined by a strict budget and modest living. “I'm sitting here in a 1 bedroom apartment, cooking dal chawal 5 days a week, skipping work socials because eating out here is insane, and the assumption back home is that I must be rolling in it.”
He added, “CAD is not free money. Everything here is expensive. Rent alone would make most people back home faint.” He concluded the post by asking Redditors for advice on how to handle the situation.
An individual posted, “Dal chawal 5 days a week and still the 'Canada wala' at the wedding. Bro, I felt this in my soul.” Another added, “Don't expect them to understand. And don't spoil your future to satisfy others. After a couple of times, their expectations will come down automatically.”
Another expressed, “I live in the UK, and we send money to my in-laws back home, which fully funds their life, but yes, they never understood until I made them sit down and actually explained how much we earn, but also how much everything costs. It was a really detailed breakdown of all costs, and that really helped them to understand.”
A fourth wrote, “You have a responsibility to take care of yourself, and that doesn’t just include financial health; it also includes mental health. And guilt is the number one deterrent to mental peace; it can eat you away. Hope the responses to this post validate that you are not alone and that you are not obliged to help anyone else until you sort yourself out. The best analogy in finance for me is ‘put your own oxygen mask on first before helping others’, and you’re in no way to help anyone else. Sit down with your parents and speak clearly. Don’t mince anything or sugarcoat. Give them the straight, bitter truth and set the expectations. Nobody else will do it for you, and you will be stuck in a vicious loop if you keep things vague. They should understand, even if they get angry at first.”
