Family in Singapore stunned as snake hitchhikes on their car's side-view mirror

A family in Singapore recently had a startling encounter with a snake while driving down a city road. The unexpected visitor was spotted slithering along their car’s side view mirror, prompting reactions ranging from amazement to sheer fright. Family encountered a snake on their car in Singapore.(Facebook/Kenny Yap)

Captured on video, the incident begins with the snake visible on the vehicle’s windshield as the car moves through traffic. Moments later, as the family stops at a traffic light, the snake swiftly glides onto the driver’s side mirror. This sudden move causes a child, seated in the back, to scream in shock, adding a dramatic twist to the family’s journey.

Admiration meets anxiety

Despite the children’s fearful yelps, the adults remained remarkably composed. The driver even expressed admiration for the snake’s striking appearance, commenting, “Its colour is very beautiful.” The snake, meanwhile, appeared unfazed, coiling itself around the mirror and lifting its head as if observing its surroundings.

As the family marvels at the unexpected guest, the children’s repeated pleas for the snake to leave add a touch of humour to the situation.

Reactions pour in on social media

The clips were later shared on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page, where they quickly garnered widespread attention. Social media users were divided in their reactions, with some praising the family’s calmness and others expressing their own fears.

One user wrote, “What a stunning creature! Kudos to the driver for staying calm.” Another quipped, “I would’ve abandoned the car right there!” Some users empathised with the children, with one commenting, “The poor kids must have been terrified!” Others focused on the snake’s beauty, saying, “Such vibrant colours, nature at its best.”

Meanwhile, a few users joked about the situation. “Imagine trying to explain this to your insurance company!” wrote one, while another added, “The snake clearly just wanted a ride.”