Fans create ruckus during India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match, video goes viral

India emerged victorious over Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023 match played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The Indian team chased a target of 272 runs and won by 8 wickets. The match was a thrilling one for cricket fans, with Rohit Sharma’s record-breaking performance stealing the spotlight. Virat Kohli also played a pivotal role in India’s victory. He not only scored a half-century but also hit the winning runs. Jasprit Bumrah shone on the bowling front, taking four wickets in ten overs while conceding only 39 runs.

Viral Video: Fans fighting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi during India and Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match. (X/@Delphy06)

Beyond the cricket action, what garnered significant attention was the fight that broke out between fans at the stadium. The incident was captured on camera and has since gone viral.

Many people are sharing the video of this incident on X. Among them is an account called ICT Fan who shared the video on the microblogging platform.

The video shows fans engaging in physical fight, blowing punches and beating each other up. While some are recording the incident on camera, others can be seen making desperate attempts to separate them.

Watch the video of fans fighting during the match here:

The video of the incident soon went viral on social media, and people were quick enough to react to it.

Check out what people are saying about this incident on X:

“Not a single person shouted ‘arre bhai bhai bhai bhai’. Disappointed,” joked an individual.

Another added, “This match is more interesting. Request to provide full telecast with commentary.”

“The cameraman had one job,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “Dhoni looks calm during the fight, showcasing his trademark composure as Captain Cool,” referring to an individual who is wearing a t-shirt that has Dhoni written on it.

“I am curious about the situation of the #INDvsPAK match at Ahmedabad on this Saturday,” shared a fifth.

