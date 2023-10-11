World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma guides India to victory against Afghanistan. See reactions

India secured a win against Afghanistan in its second World Cup match. The Men in Blue chased a target of 272 runs set by Afghanistan and won by 8 wickets, thanks to hitman Rohit Sharma. The Indian skipper hit 131 runs off 84 balls, hitting 16 fours and five sixes. Virat Kohli scored a half-century and hit the winning runs. His partnership with Shreyas Iyer of 68 runs off 56 balls gave a second push that led India to victory. Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, hit five fours. Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan. (PTI)

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah was the star player, taking four wickets in ten overs while conceding only 39 runs. Hardik Pandya took two wickets in seven overs, whereas Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav took one wicket each.

After India won the match, netizens took to social media to celebrate the win of the Men in Blue.

Check out a few tweets below:

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, has so far played two matches in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 and won both of them. Since India started their World Cup campaign on a high note, it adds to the excitement of its upcoming match against Pakistan. The two teams will lock horns against each other on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON