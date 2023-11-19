Fans emotional as India loses World Cup final against Australia

The World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ended in a six-wicket victory for the latter. Opting to field after winning the toss, Australia showcased their prowess by bowling out the entire Indian lineup in 50 overs, setting a target of 241 runs for themselves. As Australia lifted the coveted World Cup trophy for the sixth time, Indian fans were left heartbroken and took to social media to express their emotions.

Take a look at some tweets here:

India vs Australia World Cup Final: Australian players celebrate after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup for the sixth time. (REUTERS)

India vs Australia: World Cup history

Apart from today’s match, India and Australia have locked horns against each other 13 times in the World Cup, with Australia emerging victorious on eight occasions and India winning five times. The last time the two teams faced each other in the World Cup final was in 2003 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, culminating in a dominant win for Australia.

