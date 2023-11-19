Ind vs Aus World Cup Final: Cricket fan orders 51 coconuts on Swiggy to manifest a win for India

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is witnessing a gripping showdown between India and Australia in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final. After winning the toss, Australia chose to bowl first line is repeating and managed to restrict India to a total of 240 runs, sending all cricketers back to the pavilion in 50 overs. In the midst of this nail-biting match, a passionate cricket fan expressed support for team India by placing an order on Swiggy to manifest an Indian victory. Swiggy user claimed to have ordered 51 coconuts to manifest India's win. (X/@gordonramashray)

“Someone from Thane just ordered 51 nariyals [coconuts]! If it’s for finals, the World Cup is coming home for real,” tweeted Swiggy. Alongside, they added hashtags ‘INDvsAUSfinal’ and ‘CWC2023’.

An individual retweeted Swiggy’s post and claimed that he placed the order to manifest India’s win over Australia. The X user shared a picture of coconuts kept on a table and wrote, “Han bhai, ye someone from Thane bhi main hi hoon, 51 nariyal for unreal manifestation [Yep, brother! I’m that someone from Thane. 51 coconuts for an unreal manifestation].”

Since being shared, both posts have received an array of likes and retweets. Many even dropped comments on the tweets.

Here’s how X users reacted to these posts:

“Insane,” posted an individual.

Another commented, “The prayers will come true.”

“It’s Team India’s World Cup,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “India will witness their second Diwali of the season today.”

“Thane guy is insane,” added a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Best wishes for Team India.”

What’s your take on this match? Which team are you rooting for?

