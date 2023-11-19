close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Ind vs Aus World Cup Final: Cricket fan orders 51 coconuts on Swiggy to manifest a win for India

Ind vs Aus World Cup Final: Cricket fan orders 51 coconuts on Swiggy to manifest a win for India

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 19, 2023 07:14 PM IST

Ind vs Aus World Cup Final: “India will witness their second Diwali of the season today,” commented an X user on Swiggy’s post about an order of 51 coconuts.

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is witnessing a gripping showdown between India and Australia in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final. After winning the toss, Australia chose to bowl first line is repeating and managed to restrict India to a total of 240 runs, sending all cricketers back to the pavilion in 50 overs. In the midst of this nail-biting match, a passionate cricket fan expressed support for team India by placing an order on Swiggy to manifest an Indian victory.

Swiggy user claimed to have ordered 51 coconuts to manifest India's win. (X/@gordonramashray)
Swiggy user claimed to have ordered 51 coconuts to manifest India's win. (X/@gordonramashray)

Read| Masaba Gupta’s India support weaves dad Viv Richards and Virat Kohli’s connection

“Someone from Thane just ordered 51 nariyals [coconuts]! If it’s for finals, the World Cup is coming home for real,” tweeted Swiggy. Alongside, they added hashtags ‘INDvsAUSfinal’ and ‘CWC2023’.

Wish Team India for their World Cup final against Australia

Take a look at the post shared by Swiggy below:

An individual retweeted Swiggy’s post and claimed that he placed the order to manifest India’s win over Australia. The X user shared a picture of coconuts kept on a table and wrote, “Han bhai, ye someone from Thane bhi main hi hoon, 51 nariyal for unreal manifestation [Yep, brother! I’m that someone from Thane. 51 coconuts for an unreal manifestation].”

Check out the tweet here:

Since being shared, both posts have received an array of likes and retweets. Many even dropped comments on the tweets.

Here’s how X users reacted to these posts:

“Insane,” posted an individual.

Another commented, “The prayers will come true.”

“It’s Team India’s World Cup,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “India will witness their second Diwali of the season today.”

“Thane guy is insane,” added a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Best wishes for Team India.”

What’s your take on this match? Which team are you rooting for?

Also Read| Ind vs Aus World Cup Final: ICC posts stunning visuals of IAF’s ‘flying start’ to match

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out