Fascinated by space? Dine in a restaurant that takes you ‘outside of the Earth’

Many restaurants worldwide aim to give their customers an experience like none other. Some restaurants are built in the middle of the rivers, while some others may have a super fancy ambiance. While there are many such places that one can visit, have you ever thought about dining in space? Sounds unrealistic, right? Well, Disneyworld's Epcot in Orlando provides you with an experience just like that. For the unversed, Epcot is a theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida.

In a recent video shared by Instagram user @shawnthefoodsheep you can see this space-theme restaurant. In the beginning of the short clip, the man says that getting a reservation here is difficult as it is generally booked out. When he enters the restaurant, you can see that they have a lift that takes up the customer to 'space' for dining. The restaurant is designed like a spaceship where one even can view the stars and the Earth from a distance. For the food, the man says that it was a well in taste.

Take a look at Disney's space this restaurant here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 1.5 million times and and has several comments. One person said, "Omg loved this place. Totally worth it. Just went in September." A second person wrote, "We ate there two weeks ago, and the food was honestly amazing. I had an incredible spicy cauliflower starter and the duck dish for the main course. Theming was fab, and the food was to match." A third person added, "Oh, this looks so cool."