Fasting woman touched by Bengaluru restaurant owner’s kindness: ‘My heart is full’

Proving that Bengaluru’s true charm lies in its people, a resident's viral post about an unexpected encounter with a restaurant owner is winning hearts online. Facing a delivery roadblock on Zomato while trying to break a fast, the woman bypassed the app and called the restaurant directly. The lady owner warmly picked up, and the two struck up an effortless 30-minute chat. The extraordinary hospitality didn't stop there; the owner personally sent over an entire care package containing double the food, curd, and fruits, prompting the woman to praise the city's helpful culture.

A picture shared by a woman who posted about her interaction with a restaurant owner in Bengaluru. (X/@AnandaniNisha)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Bangalore - My heart is full because of the people who live here. Was fasting and wanted Vrat wala Sabudana Khichdi and Zomato showed ‘Not delivering’,” X user Nisha Anandani wrote.

Also Read: Woman leaves water outside for delivery agents in summer heat, wins praise: ‘Kindness goes a long way’

She continued checking a chance, she got the restaurant’s number from Google and called the owner directly. The eatery owner agreed to send the food directly to Anandani.

“The conversation could've ended there, but guess what? The conversation went on for 30 mins and she just didn't send me the khichdi, she sent me 2 with curd and even fruits!” Anandani recalled.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She added, “It's these things that makes people come here more. Kind and helpful in all ways!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “It's these things that makes people come here more. Kind and helpful in all ways!” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The X post has resonated with many social media users, one of whom called Bengaluru the “best” place.

In a separate incident, a techie shared why most people who relocate to Bengaluru don’t want to leave the city.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: US woman stranded in Delhi says Indian uncle showed what ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ means

“There is something very strange about Bangalore. People who live here constantly complain about the traffic, the expensive rent and the water problems, yet they never really leave the city. Because the truth is, people do not just love Bangalore. They love the version of themselves that Bangalore helped them become. For someone, this city gave them their first high-paying job. For someone else, it became the place where they started their own startup. Someone changed their family’s financial situation for the first time here, while someone found a mentor who shaped their entire career. That is why people tolerate the struggle. Because for them, Bangalore is not just a city. It is a turning point,” a techie named Ankit shared in a video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}