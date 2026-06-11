Father of Indian sailor Aditya Sharma alleges ‘exploitation by senior at ship’

An X user who claimed to be the father of Aditya Sharma, a deck cadet who worked on Settebello, has alleged that the Indian sailor faced “exploitation by a senior”. The tanker was struck and disabled by the US military off the Oman Coast, allegedly for violating an American blockade by "attempting to transport oil from Iran".

A visual of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello. (Forward Seamen’s Union of Indi)

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The social media user Rajesh Sharma tagged the Ministry of External Affairs in his tweet, urging the government agency to help him find his son.

“Vessel Settebello. I am father of one of the three crew missing. Aditya Sharma is my son. Please help to locate and find him.”

He shared the post prior to shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal's statement on the death of the three Indian sailors who were earlier reported missing.

He alleged, “My son has reported exploitation by senior at ship and want to quit this ship in April. We have all conservation in records. A complaint was filed. But senior crew forced him to drop complaint and later they exploited him with hell like environment forcing him to work for 20 hours every day. We have all conservation in records.”

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In another tweet, he shared a WhatsApp message he claimed to have received from the shipping company.

“Regret to inform you that one of our vessel MT Settebello was attacked by missile by US Navy. And three of the crew are missing from vessel. Suresh patnala / Adthiya cadet, ftr -shivanand chorasiya,” the text read.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement following the attack, reporting that 21 among the 24 Indian crew on board Settebello were rescued and three were missing.

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(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Rajesh Sharma. This report will be updated when he responds.)

MEA’s full statement on the attack:

Statement on the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman

We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation.

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2. The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest.

New Delhi

June 10, 2026

Shipping minister's latest statement:

It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified.

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This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin.

I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites.