Father-daughter's energetic dance to Jedha Nasha goes viral. Watch

Weddings are always special, and there are so many moments that a person makes. Among these various memories, people generally remember the dances, especially if it is a father-daughter dance. Sometimes a father-daughter dance can be emotional, and other times it can be energetic and fun. Recently, a video of a father and daughter dancing to Jedha Nasha and Let the music play has gone viral on the internet.

In the adorable and lively performance, they both being dancing to Jedha Nasha first. In the middle of the dance, the girl even does split and carries on with the dance. Later, the song changes to Let the music play. As they dance, the crowd cheers and applauds for them.

Take a look at the video of the father-daughter duo dancing here:

This video was shared a few days back. Since being shared, it has been liked 78,000 times and has several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Not just HER steps; her dad is killing it too." A second person said, "Just too good and lively dance amazing performance." A third person wrote, "Adorable just look her moves. I mean, just wow, really amazing."

