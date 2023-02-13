Father’s toast to son and daughter-in-law at their wedding will leave you teary-eyed. Watch

Weddings are memorable and evoke a myriad of emotions. They are incomplete without family and friends raising a toast. While some wedding toasts are funny, others are sentimental and leave people teary-eyed. Just like this father’s emotional toast to his son and daughter-in-law at their wedding. It is such a tear-jerker that you may want to watch it with a box of tissues at hand.

“EMOTIONAL TOAST: This father looks back at his life as a father & the ONE thing he really wanted... watch,” read the caption of the video shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement. The video shows Bob Thagard giving his son Michael and daughter-in-law Cori Quinn Thagard a heartfelt toast at their wedding. Bob starts his toast by looking back at his life when Michael was born and the feelings he experienced as a father. He continues that his dream came true when Michael met Cori, as he always wished for his son to find the love of his life. Towards the end, he praises his daughter-in-law and outlines her qualities as an independent, smart, thoughtful, caring and loving woman.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being posted three days ago, the video has accumulated over 1.6 million views. The share has also raked several likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the emotional video:

“Absolutely beautiful and true. We parents will never be able to forget the first time we saw our children, this immense love that invades you but also all these fears and hopes that we have for them. And seeing your children happy and healthy is the most beautiful thing,” wrote an individual with a heart emoticon. Another shared, “I love how he focused on the bride’s inner beauty and didn’t touch on her outer beauty.” “Love this so much! How special his daughter in law must have felt in that moment where he is praising her. My father in law said something similar at my wedding reception and I have never forgotten it!” expressed a third. “Words every child dreams of hearing from their Dad. Beautiful. Absolutely beautiful,” added a fourth.

