Makeup artist’s transformation into Shah Rukh Khan’s look from Pathaan wows people, goes viral

Published on Feb 12, 2023 06:53 PM IST

As the nation is gripped in Pathaan fever, a makeup artist cashed in on the opportunity and transformed herself into Shah Rukh Khan’s look from the film.

A screengrab from the viral video that showcases a makeup artist’s transformation into Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan look.(Instagram/@stuck.in.a.paradise)
Arfa Javaid

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan hit the theatres on January 25 this year, and it has since gripped the nation in its fever. From people dancing to Pathaan’s groovy songs to recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s looks in the action thriller film, social media is abuzz with numerous Pathaan-related posts. Now, a video doing the rounds on the Internet and receiving praise from netizens captures a makeup artist’s transformation into King Khan’s look from the film. The video is such that you won’t be able to hold back your wows.

(Also Read: Indian bride attends practical exam wearing lab coat over her wedding dress. Watch)

“Jhoome Jo #Pathaan. Makeup transformation into the Pathaan look of SRK. I hope you guys enjoy and love this video. Keep sharing. Your love and support means a lot,” read the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram by a Canada-based makeup artist Dikshita Jindal. The video captures Dikshita transforming herself into an almost spitting image of Shah Rukh Khan’s look from Pathaan with the help of contouring, highlighting and other makeup techniques. All this while, she lip-syncs to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the film Pathaan.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared four days ago on Instagram, the video has raked up more than 9.4 million views and still counting. Many also dropped comments to share their thoughts.

(Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan posts selfie, thanks fans for showering love on Pathaan)

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Damn,” wrote an individual with a fire emoticon. “This is too good. Amazing,” commented another. “Omg I did not expect thiss,” expressed a third. “Omg!!! What are you,” posted a fourth. The comments section is replete with several love-struck and fire emoticons.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

shah rukh khan pathan makeup artist instagram + 2 more
