‘What if Elon Musk is an alien’: Billionaire responds to tweet directed at him

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is quite active on the microblogging platform and often takes time to reply to tweets. The billionaire businessman recently responded to a tweet that imagines him as an ‘alien’ and Tesla’s Optimus bots as the ‘alien invasion’. Elon Musk’s reply to this has created a buzz online, with many saying ‘that’s the goal’.

“What if @elonmusk is an alien & Optimus bots are the alien invasion?” wrote Twitter user DogeDesigner along with an image. Alongside, he posted a laughing emoticon. The picture shows Elon Musk and a bot.

Take a look at the tweet below:

The tweet grabbed the attention of millions, including Elon Musk. He replied, “Hopefully, one day we will be the aliens visiting other worlds.” Elon Musk’s reply received over 3.6 million views and several comments. Twitter user DogeDesigner replied to Elon Musk’s comment on his tweet and wrote, “SpaceX will definitely make it possible.” They also posted a video of SpaceX’s Starship rocket test firing two engines.

Here’s what Elon Musk posted:

Since being shared, the primary tweet has raked up more than 3.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

“That’s the goal!” wrote a Twitter user. “How will other worlds describe us? We should be sure to bring something with them so they know they met us and it wasn’t a dream,” posted another. A third shared, “What if we are the aliens we keep making movies about?” “I am going to wear a green costume when I land on other planets just to mess with them lol,” joked a fourth. A fifth added, “Love that idea!”

