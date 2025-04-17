‘Fear of eating’: 27-year-old woman hasn’t eaten fruits, vegetables in 20 years

A woman from Solihull, West Midlands, says she hasn’t eaten a single green in over two decades due to a rare condition that makes even one bite potentially life-threatening. Chloe Raisbeck, 27, was diagnosed with oral allergy syndrome (OAS) at the age of seven, a disorder that triggers allergic reactions to pollen-related substances. As a result, she developed a ‘fear of eating’ and is unable to eat 15 different fruits, vegetables, and nuts and has avoided them entirely for more than 20 years, according to the New York Post. OAS affects only about two percent of the UK population and is often associated with hay fever. (Pexel)

Her struggle began in May 2004, when she took a bite of a peach at school and experienced swelling in her lips and an itchy throat. When she went to the school nurse, she felt her symptoms were dismissed.

“That same week, I had an apple, and that’s when things started to spiral,” she said.

“My allergies got worse. I began developing bumps in my mouth and I could feel my throat starting to itch.”

Concerned, Chloe told her mother, Trisha, and was taken to the doctor. A blood test showed she was allergic to a range of fruits, including apples, peaches, nectarines, plums, and cherries. As reactions to other foods followed, including kiwi and almonds, she was eventually referred to an allergist.

After a skin prick test, she was diagnosed with OAS in January 2005 at Solihull Hospital. The diagnosis brought clarity but also fear, as she was told that a piece of fruit could send her into anaphylactic shock.

“Being told by my allergist that I could potentially die by eating a single piece of fruit or going into anaphylaxis was terrifying,” Chloe said.

“I was given an EpiPen and other antihistamines, which was confusing for a seven-year-old.”

Also read: Microsoft techie quits US job, moves back to India for 6-month career break: ‘I resigned’

OAS

OAS affects only about two percent of the UK population, and is often associated with hay fever. For Chloe, it led to a profound change in her life.

“My allergies came out of nowhere,” she explained.

“I was able to eat fruit and vegetables normally with no symptoms. But since taking a bite of that peach, my relationship with food has changed.”

Chloe is now allergic to a wide range of foods including bananas, kiwis, carrots, almonds, and bell peppers. She avoids anything that falls into the “five-a-day” category, and hasn't had them in 20 years.

She also developed a fear of eating and now depends on multivitamin supplements to meet her nutritional needs. An EpiPen is always within reach in case of emergencies.

“If I eat any of my five-a-day, I develop swollen lips, an itchy throat, and lumps in my mouth,” she said.

“I’m lucky my symptoms aren’t too bad, but every time I eat, there’s a constant fear.”

Her restrictive diet revolves around simple, “beige” foods such as pasta, rice, fish, meat, and dairy. Even social events require careful planning. She often brings her own meals to avoid any accidental exposure or awkward explanations.

“It’s a mare when people are cooking for me because my condition is a difficult thing to believe,” Chloe said.

“It makes me worried that they aren’t going to take it seriously, and I could end up seriously hurt."

She added: “When I go to the supermarket or restaurant, I’m often googling or looking up the ingredients to ensure my safety.

“It has taken over a lot of my life and has become somewhat of a phobia.”

In her most cautious moments, Chloe has even asked her boyfriend to brush his teeth after eating any foods she's allergic to, just to prevent contact reactions when kissing.

Despite all this, Chloe remains hopeful. This year, for the first time, she has started slowly reintroducing foods she’s never dared to try before.

“I will be allergic to those foods for the rest of my life,” she said.

“So I’m trying to reintroduce stuff that I’ve been so scared of eating."

Recently, she began eating raspberries, and she hopes this marks the beginning of a more varied diet.

“Over the next few years, I hope to have more varied diets and that I can eat more things,” she said.

Also read: BluSmart customers unable to book cabs, ask for wallet refund amid Gensol crisis

“But for now, I’m going to take it slow, one bite at a time," she added.