'Feels like Strait of Hormuz’: Noida Metro commuters pass through claustrophobic path in viral video

The Strait of Hormuz has been making headlines since February 28, after Israel and the United States attacked Iran. The key waterway is again in the spotlight on social media after a video shared on X compared a narrow stretch of Noida Sector 52 Metro Station to it.

The video shared on the microblogging platform shows commuters moving slowly, like “ships stuck in Hormuz.”(X@GreaterNoidaW)

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The 38-second clip shared on the microblogging platform shows commuters moving slowly, like “ships stuck in Hormuz.”

The caption of the video, shared on April 30, which has attracted 19.4 thousand views, reads: “Noida Sector 52 Metro Station,passing through this narrow stretch feels like crossing the Strait of Hormuz, especially during rains. Foot Over Bridge on the right side was supposed to be operational months ago.”

Social media reaction

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{{^usCountry}} “Very pathetic. Reflects administration & bureaucrats sleeping while performing their prime responsibilities towards society, but they expect soldiers to remain vigilant 24x7 to protect them all,” a user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Very pathetic. Reflects administration & bureaucrats sleeping while performing their prime responsibilities towards society, but they expect soldiers to remain vigilant 24x7 to protect them all,” a user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “All are taxpayers. Our NA officers are enjoying AC rooms. No matter about this. For more than two years, all people are suffering such conditions,” another user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All are taxpayers. Our NA officers are enjoying AC rooms. No matter about this. For more than two years, all people are suffering such conditions,” another user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Scary! Everywhere a death trap for the common man,” a third user wrote. Strait of Hormuz {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Scary! Everywhere a death trap for the common man,” a third user wrote. Strait of Hormuz {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important routes for oil and gas. Restrictions there have pushed up global oil prices and added pressure on Western countries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important routes for oil and gas. Restrictions there have pushed up global oil prices and added pressure on Western countries. {{/usCountry}}

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Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will resume only after US and Israel’s hostilities end and maritime security is fully guaranteed, Iran’s defence ministry has said.

New rules being planned

Iran is now working on new rules for ships passing through the strait. Officials say:

Ships linked to Israel could be completely banned.

Ships from countries seen as hostile may face restrictions.

A toll system may be introduced for passing ships.

Iran says the toll could help recover losses caused by years of Western sanctions.

Iran blames US and allies

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Iran has blamed the US and its allies for rising tensions in the region. At a United Nations meeting, Iran’s Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani said any disruption in shipping is the responsibility of the US and its partners.

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“Responsibility for any disruption, obstruction or other interference in maritime transport in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz lies directly with the aggressors, namely the United States and its supporters,” he said.

He added that Iran has always supported safe shipping and that the current crisis started with a “large-scale war of aggression” against Iran.

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Iravani also accused the US of militarising the region, seizing Iranian ships and detaining crews.

“These dangerous and escalating actions violate international law… and are defined as acts of aggression,” he said, as per PressTV.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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