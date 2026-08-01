‘Felt lied to’: Man shares why Bengaluru hospital impressed him over US healthcare

A man has shared his experience of visiting hospitals in India, saying it completely changed the way he views healthcare in the United States. After spending several weeks in Bengaluru, he praised the facilities, pricing and overall patient experience, adding that he now feels "lied to" by the US healthcare system.

Man highlights cost gap between Indian and US healthcare. (Instagram/@shivam.desaii)

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The video was shared by Instagram user Shivam Desaii. The caption simply read, "Honestly feel lied to by US healthcare."

In the clip, he says, "I've been working with hospitals for the last few weeks here in India. We're currently in Bengaluru, and this is one of the nicest hospitals I've been to in the world. It has incredible greenery, nice architecture, thoughtful design and is very clean."

He went on to compare healthcare costs in India and the United States.

"I got a full body check-up done for ₹5,000, which is around $50. I checked with my friends in US healthcare, and they said this would cost $3,000 to $5,000. It's just a night and day difference," he said.

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He also praised the hospital's atmosphere, saying many hospitals in the US feel "very clinical" and "sterile". Speaking about waiting times, he recalled that one of his family members had once waited four hours in an emergency room in the US.

He concluded by saying, "I've got so much work and so many tests done over the last few weeks that I feel empowered to take on my thirties. If you're a foreigner or an Indian living abroad and coming to India soon, I highly recommend making this investment."

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The video also showed facilities dedicated to international patients and medical tourism.

Check out the full video below:

Social media users share mixed views

Many viewers agreed with his experience, while others said the comparison did not reflect the reality of India's entire healthcare system.

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One person commented, "Healthcare, like everything else, has pricing tiers. You go where you can afford. I've also been to government hospitals and received top notch service for the price."

Another wrote, "You are comparing top private hospitals in India with government run hospitals in the US and the West. The condition of many government hospitals in India is still very poor, even though healthcare in the US is incredibly expensive."

A third user added, "Yes to all of this, but let's not normalise the 'beat the doctor' comment."

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Others pointed out that "most hospitals in India also don't look like this," while another wrote, "When it comes to cutting edge treatment and rare diseases, the US is still the best." One commenter also joked, "Wait until you compare it with Canadian hospitals. Emergency room visits can last 10 to 12 hours."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)