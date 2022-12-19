Kid dances his heart out after Lionel Messi-led Argentina wins world cup trophy

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is over. In the prestigious event, Argentina lifted the cup after a nail-biting match with France. Expectedly, the team’s fans worldwide are celebrating the win and some are also sharing videos of such moments on the Internet. One such video shows a kid’s ecstatic celebration while wearing Argentina’s jersey.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement. “Dancing into the afternoon like this little one… Argentina won the World Cup against France & @leomessi won his first World Cup (curious side note: The Messi jersey sold out nationwide). What an exciting game! Tremendo!” they wrote and posted the video.

The video opens to show a kid wearing the jersey of Argentina and holding the country’s flag. He is seen showing some cool moves while grooving to the beats of drums. Other fans are also seen stopping to shake a leg with the litter one.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted some 12 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has also received tons of comments from people.

“I'm French but it made me smile anyway. Congrats to Argentina!!” wrote an Instagram user. “I'd have to tape my ankles and not walk for a month if I tried that sweet move,” joked another. “Get it lil man! Congratulations Argentina,” praised a third. “Aww little man got moves,” posted a fourth.