First glimpses from Akash and Isha Ambani’s birthday bash in Jamnagar

Akash and Isha Ambani brought in their 34th birthday in style. The Ambani twins flew some of their close friends and family members to Jamnagar — where the billionaire family owns a sprawling estate — for what appears to be a multi-day celebration. Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal for her birthday party in Jamnagar. (Instagram/@biancaa_bee)

After a drone show that lit up the skies of Jamnagar, the twins hosted a birthday party on Saturday night. First glimpses from the bash have appeared online, courtesy makeup artist Bianca.

Isha Ambani in red for birthday bash

For her 34th birthday celebration, Isha Ambani chose a red outfit. She paired a glittering red crop top with a matching skirt, statement earrings and a sleek hairdo.

One picture shared by makeup artist Biance on Instagram Stories shows Isha posing with husband Anand Piramal.

Isha and Akash Ambani are the older children of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani.

A birthday celebration in Jamnagar

The Ambani family has close ties to the Gujarati city of Jamnagar, which is the site of Reliance oil refinery — the world's largest single-location oil refining complex.

Jamnagar served as the site for last year's pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s younger son, Anant Ambani. The family hosted a three-day bash in Jamnagar that was attended by Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Shah Rukh Khan and a number of other high-profile guests.

Nita Ambani also described Jamnagar as the Ambani family's "happy place" during the Reliance Family Day celebration in December.

Earlier this week, several Bollywood stars were spotted flying out to Jamnagar for Isha and Akash Ambani’s birthday party. Videos that have emerged online show that Arijit Singh also appeared at the bash.