Royal connection: What brings Qatar Princess together with Nita and Isha Ambani?

Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani were recently captured posing with Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, sister of Qatar’s Amir. The beautiful picture of the three powerful women was taken at a high-profile event in London. Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani with Qatar Princess Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani. (Instagram/@almayassabnthamad)

The Qatar royal shared the picture with the Ambanis as part of her photo dump from the British Museum’s inaugural Pink Ball in London. “I was delighted to participate in the British Museum’s event, which brought together an elite of art and culture enthusiasts in a festive atmosphere celebrating creativity and heritage, and to support the new pavilion designed by architect Lina Ghatma,” the princess wrote in a translated post.

She shared a series of photos with her Instagram post, and the first one shows her smiling at the camera with Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani.

What is Pink Ball?

Held for the first time, it was a fundraising event. The high-society event is dubbed a worthy rival to the famous annual fundraiser for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala.

Isha Ambani co-chaired the event alongside Nicholas Cullinan, the Director of the British Museum. The event drew inspiration from India's light and coincided with the museum’s major exhibition, Ancient India: Living Traditions.

Who attended the Pink Ball?

In addition to the Ambani family, more than 800 dignitaries attended the event. Reportedly, they paid 2,000 pounds each to attend the grand fundraiser.

The ultra-exclusive event had a very high-end guest list. In addition to the Qatar princess, the event was attended by Naomi Campbell, Lady Kitty Spencer (niece of Princess Diana), Mick Jagger, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Who is Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani?

Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, sister of Qatar's ruling Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the daughter of the country's former Emir Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, is a leading figure in the international art world. She also serves as the Chairperson of Qatar Museums.