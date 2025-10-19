‘Daughters are the Lakshmi of the house’: Nita Ambani’s beautiful message at Reliance Diwali party

Nita Ambani introduced her granddaughters Aadiya Shakti and Veda as the “Lakshmi” of the house at the Reliance Diwali party on October 17. In a beautiful message promoting gender equality, she said: “Humari ladkiyaan hi humare ghar ki Lakshmi hoti hain (Our daughters are the Lakshmi of the house).” Nita Ambani with her granddaughter Aadiya Shakti at the Reliance Diwali bash.(Instagram/@ishaambani)

Lakshmi is the Hindu goddess of happiness, wealth, prosperity and good fortune. In Indian tradition, a daughter is often called the Lakshmi of the house, as people believe she will bring the same abundance and happiness to the home.

Nita Ambani at Reliance Diwali

A video shared online shows Nita Ambani speaking onstage at the Reliance Diwali party. The chairperson of Reliance Foundation wore a deep purple saree for the occasion.

She stood on the stage with her granddaughter Aadiya Shakti, who is the daughter of Isha Ambani Piramal. “Ye toh humare ghar ki Lakshmi hai… ye aur Veda,” said Nita Ambani.

Veda is the younger daughter of Akash and Shloka Ambani.

Watch the video below:

Other heartwarming clips from the Diwali celebration have also gone viral online.

In one particular video, a young child was heard shouting “Happy Diwali” and Nita and Mukesh Ambani walked into the venue. Nita Ambani smiled wide as she said “Happy Diwali” in return.

Mukesh Ambani then walked closer to the youngster and affectionately said, “Come, come beta, happy Diwali to you.”

Radhika Merchant’s birthday

One day before the Diwali party for Reliance employees, the Ambani family celebrated the birthday of their “choti bahu” or younger daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant.

Social media personality Orry shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, captioning it “Celebrating Radhika Ambani.” The video, set to the title track of the popular sitcom Friends, featured candid moments from the party. Guests were seen wearing customised T-shirts printed with Radhika’s pictures, and one frame captured a heart-warming moment of Nita Ambani hugging her daughter-in-law affectionately.