Mukesh Ambani says 'come come beta' as Nita Ambani smiles while wishing kid Happy Diwali. Watch

As Diwali celebrations draw near, a short clip featuring Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani has gone viral on Instagram, spreading festive warmth across social media. The video, shared by an Ambani fan page, shows the couple along with their son Anant Ambani attending an event. In the clip, Nita Ambani is seen greeting a child with “Happy Diwali,” to which the child responds in kind. Mukesh Ambani then walks closer to the youngster and affectionately says, “Come, come beta, happy Diwali to you.” A video showed Mukesh and Nita Ambani warmly wishing a kid “Happy Diwali.”(Instagram/ambani_update )

(Also read: CEO captures Noida’s dazzling Diwali lights: ‘Far more decked up than Gurgaon’)

Although the child’s face is not visible in the footage, the moment has resonated with viewers for its simplicity and warmth. The video’s caption reads, “Mukesh sir and Nita ma’am wishing Happy Diwali to the little kid.”

Watch the clip here:

Recent family celebrations

Just days before this Diwali clip surfaced, the Ambani family was in the spotlight for another reason — the birthday celebration of Radhika Merchant, wife of Anant Ambani. She celebrated her birthday on October 16 surrounded by family and friends.

Social media personality Orry shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, captioning it “Celebrating Radhika Ambani.” The video, set to the title track of the popular sitcom Friends, featured candid moments from the party. Guests were seen wearing customised T-shirts printed with Radhika’s pictures, and one frame captured a heart-warming moment of Nita Ambani hugging her daughter-in-law affectionately.

The gathering also included Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s elder son, Akash Ambani, among other family members and close friends.

Watch the video here:

Anant and Radhika’s grand wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in Mumbai on July 12, 2024, in a ceremony attended by global dignitaries, business magnates and political leaders. The wedding festivities spanned three days and concluded with a grand reception on July 14.