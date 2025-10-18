Search
CEO captures Noida’s dazzling Diwali lights: ‘Far more decked up than Gurgaon’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Updated on: Oct 18, 2025 11:52 am IST

A CEO shared a video of Noida, adding that it took him over three hours to reach the city from Gurugram.

A founder’s post about Noida being more “decked up” than Gurugram for Diwali has piqued people’s interest. In a video, he captured the twinkling lights all around an area in the Uttar Pradesh city.

Beautiful snippet from a video showing Diwali lights in Noida. (X/@rajeshsawhney)
“It took 3 hours+ to get from Gurugram to Noida for Family Diwali Dinner tonight. Seems like Noida is far more decked up than Gurugram for Diwali,” the founder and CEO of GSF Accelerator, Rajesh Sawhney, wrote while sharing a video on X.

Though short, the video shows different apartments in Noida decked up in beautiful lights. Even the trees outside the gated communities are decorated with lights.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Noida is always beautiful, chief!” Sawhney responded, “My brother feels the same.” Another shared, “Two hours is a normal time. You're lucky you reached in three hours.”

A third remarked, “Gurgaon or Noida, nothing beats Dilli ki Diwali.” A fourth wrote, “This is wow.”

When is Diwali?

There has been a lot of chatter on social media over this question, with people trying to know if this year's Diwali will be celebrated on October 20 or 21. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, this day falls on the 15th day of Kartik.

In 2025, Choti Diwali will be celebrated on October 20. The tithi (auspicious timing) for this day is up to 03:44 p.m. However, since the Chaturdashi tithi begins at 1:51 p.m. on October 19, some will celebrate or observe Choti Diwali on October 19 instead of October 20.

Diwali will be celebrated on October 20. The auspicious day symbolises the triumph of good over evil. Ahead of this day, people decorate their houses with earthen lamps, lights, flowers, and rangoli.

