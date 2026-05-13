‘First in my bloodline’: Pune woman amused after getting ‘halwa puri channa’ on Air India flight

A Pune woman’s post about being served halwa puri channa as an in-flight meal on an Air India flight from Delhi to Bali has amused many social media users.

A Pune woman shared that Air India served halwa puri channa during her Delhi to Bali flight.(X/@mepritijain)

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(Also read: Sachin Tendulkar says Air India flight gave him ‘new car feeling’, airline responds ‘Master Blaster’ with witty reply)

The passenger, Priti Jain, shared her surprise on X after receiving the traditional Indian dish during the journey.

Woman shares unusual in-flight meal experience

Taking to X, Jain wrote, “First in my bloodline, and probably even my entire friend circle, to get halwa puri channa served as an in-flight meal. This was on our Delhi to Bali flight. My husband was shocked to see the meal and avoided it because he doesn’t like cold puris that much. I was kinda happy though and finished his meal too. On a lighter note, has anyone else ever been served this on an Air India flight?”

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{{^usCountry}} Her post quickly caught attention, with many users finding the meal choice both surprising and delightful. The combination of halwa, puri and channa is commonly associated with festive meals, temple prasad and traditional Indian breakfasts, making its appearance on an international flight an unexpected moment for several users. Post sparks reactions online {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her post quickly caught attention, with many users finding the meal choice both surprising and delightful. The combination of halwa, puri and channa is commonly associated with festive meals, temple prasad and traditional Indian breakfasts, making its appearance on an international flight an unexpected moment for several users. Post sparks reactions online {{/usCountry}}

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The post has garnered more than 52,000 views and prompted a range of reactions. While some users were amused by the idea of receiving such a desi meal mid-air, others said they would have enjoyed it too.

One user wrote, “This is the most Indian in-flight meal ever.” Another said, “Honestly, I would be very happy if I got this on a flight.” A third user reacted, “Halwa puri channa on the way to Bali sounds like a dream.” Another added, “Your husband missed out on a legendary meal.” One person commented, “Air India really said, let us serve comfort food in the sky.” Another wrote, “Cold puri or not, I would have finished both trays too.”

(Also read: ‘Kachori and aloo sabzi’: Woman on Delhi–Bengaluru Air India served ‘Captain’s meal’ after veggie request)

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Some users also shared their own experiences of receiving Indian meals on flights, while others joked that the dish must have made the journey more memorable. “This is better than the usual bland airline food,” one user said. Another commented, “Now I want airlines to make this a regular breakfast option.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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