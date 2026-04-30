‘Kachori and aloo sabzi’: Woman on Delhi–Bengaluru flight served ‘Captain’s meal’ after veggie request for toddler

A routine Delhi to Bengaluru flight turned into an unexpected travel memory for a passenger after a simple request for an extra vegetarian meal led to an unusual surprise onboard. Woman on Delhi–Bengaluru flight served ‘Captain’s meal’ after veggie request for toddler. (Instagram@sonysingh_ss)

During the flight, the passenger casually asked a cabin crew member if an additional meal was available, explaining that their toddler preferred only vegetables and the standard meal box had very few options. The request was made politely, only if extra food was available.

“On my Delhi → Bangalore flight, I casually asked the flight attendant if there was an extra meal—only if available—since my toddler just wanted veggies (and there were barely any in the meal box),” the passanger wrote on social media platform Instagram.

Some time later, the flight attendant returned with another meal box and handed it over with a smile. The passenger initially treated it as a kind gesture and thanked her without thinking much of it.