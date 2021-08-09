Fish with human-like teeth caught in the US. Pics go viral

The Internet has a lot of bizarre stuff to showcase and this fish with human-like teeth is probably the newest one that you just can’t miss. The strange fish caught from Jennette's Pier, a fishing destination in North Carolina, USA has grabbed the attention of many. A post shared on the Facebook page of Jennette’s Pier shows two pictures of the fish that is bound to blow your mind.

The pictures show the fish identified as a sheepshead fish. The fish was caught by Nathan Martin, a regular at the Pier, reports the BBC. The fish has several rows of molars for crushing its prey and is called sheepshead since its mouth looks like that of the mouth of a sheep, the report adds.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on August 3, the post has garnered over 1,700 reactions and over 1,100 shares. Netizens were shocked to see such an unusual fish. While many took the route of hilarity to share their thoughts, others were simply surprised to see the fish.

“Is this where dentures come from?” joked a Facebook user. “You can’t tell me God doesn’t have a sense of humor. Lol,” wrote another. “The fish is called a sheep's head. They are all over here in Florida,” commented a third. “He definitely needs a cleaning!” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this strange fish?

