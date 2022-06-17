Flight attendant proposes to her pilot girlfriend in special Pride-themed plane

A mid-flight proposal that took place in a Pride-themed plane of Alaska Airlines will win your heart and also turn it into a puddle. A wonderful video shows how a flight attendant went down on one knee to pop the question to her pilot girlfriend. The airlines posted the video of the proposal on their YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Alaska Flight Attendant Veronica flew with her girlfriend (and newly hired pilot!) Alejandra on our special Pride delight flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Halfway through the flight, in true flight-attendant fashion, Veronica used the PA system to propose to Alejandra (in English and Spanish!). Watch what happens!” they wrote while posting the video.

In the video, Veronica begins by sharing how she met Alejandra. She also posted how she tried talking to her partner in broken Spanish just to impress her. The clip also captured her proposing to Alejandra in both English and Spanish.

This is, however, not all that is there to the sweet story. Turns out, there is an amazing twist too. Alejandra was also planning to propose to Veronica that same day, reports a blog shared by the airlines. And, she did so after de-boarding the plane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The image shows the newly engaged couple. (Alaska Airlines)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It’s awesome, I feel very, very loved today,” said Alejandra to Alaska Airlines. “Alaska has always been my number one forever. I can definitely tell how much they care,” she added.

The couple who got engaged on pride-themed plane of Alaska Airlines. (Alaska Airlines)

The duo was onboard the airlines’ “Fly With Pride” plane. It is a special effort by the airlines to showcase their support for the LGBTQ+ community. In this, an Airbus A320 aircraft is decorated with different materials featuring the iconic rainbow colours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on the sweet proposal?