Flipkart brings print to life with its innovative wet-swipe ad: 'Print isn’t dead, stale ideas are'

Flipkart’s recent front-page jacket ad in the Hindustan Times on Sunday made waves by turning a traditional newspaper read into an interactive experience. A small swipe with a wet tissue was all it took to reveal hidden messages embedded in the ink, cleverly showcasing Flipkart's unique 10-minute delivery promise. The ad’s creative approach reinforced Flipkart's commitment to delivering essentials with speed, prompting readers to exclaim, “Doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani!” Flipkart’s creative ad in Hindustan Times amazed readers with an interactive, swipe-to-reveal feature. (LinkedIn/HT Media Group)

The innovative design allowed the message to reappear after a brief wait, letting readers enjoy the magic twice, blending creativity with a sense of discovery. This ad was more than just a promotion; it transformed an everyday activity into a playful, mini science experiment that surprised and delighted readers over their morning coffee.

Social media buzz: “Print isn’t dead, stale ideas are”

The ad quickly garnered admiration on social media platforms, where many praised the fresh approach. On LinkedIn, Khushi Sahetai shared a clip of the ad with the comment, “Print isn’t dead, rote execution is. Flipkart Minutes’ latest ‘spilt milk’ ad proves traditional media can evolve. With an interactive reveal, it highlights how print media can still surprise and delight. In a digital-first world, print still has a strong role—but only when innovation leads.”

Internet's reaction

The ad also sparked reactions on X (formerly Twitter), where users were quick to share their appreciation. One user wrote, “For those who were saying that print media is dying, print media will rule for another decade.” Another user echoed this sentiment, stating, “Print isn’t dead, stale ideas are. Flipkart Minutes' ‘spilt milk’ ad shows how traditional media can innovate and inspire. Print can still surprise and engage audiences in a digital-first world.”

Another impressed viewer commented, “I'm impressed by Flipkart's recent ad showcasing the innovative use of a slightly textured paper and the clever tagline "10 minute me ye sab replace ho jaega" (This will all be replaced in 10 minutes).”

The campaign stood as a reminder that print media, with a dash of creativity, could still engage audiences in unexpected and delightful ways.